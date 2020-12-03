Woman arrested after family of three including newborn baby killed in house fire Melbourne

A 46-year-old woman has been arrested in relation to a deadly house fire in Melbourne’s south-west that left three people, including a newborn baby, dead.

Police arrested the Airport West woman this afternoon.

A family-of-three have been remembered as “beautiful souls”. (Supplied Nine)

The family is believed to have only been living in the area a short .

Distressed neighbours woke to the sound of their smoke alarm just before 4am to find the house next door engulfed in flames.

Arson and Explosives Squad detectives are investigating after the double-storey home was left gutted by the blaze and two others were damaged.

Emily Forrest returned to the scene of the fatal blaze today, telling reporters her sister Abbey had only moved into the home a few weeks ago with her partner Inda, after the birth of their daughter.

“Their daughter will be three weeks old tomorrow,” she said.

“Their lives had pretty much just started and should be like the perfect of their life and now this awful tragedy has happened.”

Aerial view of the townhouse destroyed by fire. (Nine)

Yesterday Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Kennedy said the house fire was being treated as suspicious.

“We’ve confirmed tragically located the bodies of two adult deceased persons the premises upstairs,” he said before the baby was found.

“It certainly is being treated as suspicious, prominently because of the intensity of the fire.”

Fire Rescue Victoria in a statement said the structural integrity of the townhouse in the middle, where it is believed the fire began, was compromised.