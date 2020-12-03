Why the pandemic is spurring the rise of small business lobbying efforts

Article content continued

Thomas has done extensive research on lobbying in Canada and the United Kingdom. He cites the Keystone Pipeline lobby as an example of a big lobby group, but one that faces its own challenges.

“For most of the country, the pipeline is something that happens ‘somewhere else,’” he said. “A huge strength of the estheticians is that there’s one in every constituency.”

The grassroots approach can be as effective as using a larger organization to champion your cause, such as the CFIB.

“The CFIB is much more about broad regulations (that affect small business), about minimum wage, for example,” Thomas said. “The concerns of any one group, like estheticians, wouldn’t be the organization’s focus.”

The oil industry lobby is in the news every week, while small independent business owners in other sectors have to fight much harder to have their stories heard

Of course, the oil industry lobby is in the news every week, while small independent business owners in other sectors have to fight much harder to have their stories heard.

Perri’s story is probably not unfamiliar to many of those she called upon.

She’s a mother of three kids, aged five, seven and nine years old, and her husband is a teacher. To save money on courier fees, she started driving around the Greater Toronto Area to deliver skin-care products herself or just as often as a family outing, after a day of producing videos and homeschooling the kids.

“I drove 8,000 kilometres delivering products,” Perri said. “I became a long-haul truck driver.”

Wary of going into debt, Perri decided not to take out the $40,000 small business loan offered by the federal government. Still, she spent $10,000 buying PPE for her staff and followed all public health protocols when COVID-19 came along.