Western Bulldogs President Peter Gordon to step down

Western Bulldogs President Peter Gordon has announced that he will step down from his position at the club.

Gordon was the first President of the Bulldogs from 1989 to 1996, before returning to the role in 2012 for a second stint.

In an incredible tenure with the club, he famously led the Fightback campaign to save the team from a merger with Fitzroy in 1989, while during his second stint in 2016, he was the one in charge when the Bulldogs claimed their first flag in 62 years.

The club board will now vote on a successor on December 21. It’s understood vice-president Kylie Watson-Wheeler is the favourite to replace Gordon.

Luke Beveridge, coach of the Bulldogs is congratulated by Western Bulldogs president Peter Gordon (Getty)

“I believe that the Western Bulldogs Football Club is in a strong position and it’s a good time for me to move on and for the club to move on too,” Gordon wrote in a letter to the members

“I’d like to sincerely thank everyone who has supported me and offered me their friendship over the journey. It’s been an honour and a privilege to hold the position with many enjoyable moments for my family and me. I’ve had a few regrets, but then again, as Frank Sinatra once put it…too few to mention.

“I have full confidence in our Vice-President Kylie Watson-Wheeler, our board, our CEO Ameet Bains and our senior management to take the Club forward.

“I wish the Club and all its members all the best for the future.”