Week 13 NFL Pick ’em, Survivor Pool Picks: Expert advice on favorites, upsets to consider in office pools

Welcome to Week 13. It seemingly took a little longer to get here, as the schedule for last week stretched from Thanksgiving to Wednesday, but with no Thursday Night Football game you should have a bit of extra time to decide on your picks for NFL pick ’em pools and survivor pools.

The Week 13 schedule features games involving larger favorites, meaning there are a smaller group of key swing games this week in pick ’em pools. In terms of survivor pool picks, it’s an interesting week with a number of alternatives to evaluate.

This analysis is brought to you by TeamRankings, the only site that provides customized picks that maximize your edge in football pools. Check out their Football Pick ’em Picks, NFL Survivor Pool Picks, and NFL Betting Picks.

Week 13 NFL Picks Advice: Tips for Pick ’em Pools

Note: Win odds and estimated pick popularity data below may change between publication time and kickoff time. If you want the latest numbers, our product updates multiple times per day.

Los Angeles Rams (at Arizona)

The Rams are favored by three points, but the public is picking Arizona 62 percent of the time. Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was limited by a shoulder injury last week against New England, though he maintains it has no impact.

Whatever the reason, Murray has rushed for just 46 total yards the past two games and has not scored a rushing touchdown in Arizona’s past two losses. When Murray runs for under 50 yards, Arizona is 1-3 this year, with the lone win coming against the Jets.

Our models agree that the Rams are the favorite here, so in this case sticking with the betting favorite provides value as the majority of the public is going with the underdog in this NFC West matchup.

Detroit (at Chicago)

Detroit has put up two stinker performances in a row and just fired head coach Matt Patricia. Darrell Bevell will serve as the interim coach. Detroit’s offense has been without star wide receiver Kenny Golladay (hip) for over half the season, including the past two games, and also missed dynamic rookie back D’Andre Swift (concussion) in the past two losses. Swift returned to practice this week, though Golladay’s status is still up in the air.

The Bears, meanwhile, have been putting up offensive stinkers for a while. Chicago got off to a 5-1 start thanks to some close wins, but it has lost five games in a row while averaging 17.6 points over that span.

Detroit is the underdog here (by three points) and likely too risky for some pool situations, especially if you’re in a leading position in a season-long pool. But the Lions provide good differentiation value in weekly pools because just 17 percent of the public is picking them.

Taking the points in this matchup between struggling teams, especially when Detroit is no longer coached by the unpopular Patricia, could make a lot of sense.

Indianapolis (at Houston)

Hey, look — it’s Indianapolis. There have been only a few constants this fall: Coronavirus test news and the Colts being a value pick basically every week.

Indianapolis laid an egg last week, while Houston benefited from several Detroit mistakes to win on Thanksgiving in a nationally televised game. Nonetheless, the Colts have been the better team (particularly on defense) over the course of this season. Houston also will be without its best wide receiver, Will Fuller, who was suspended for performance-enhancing drugs this week.

That makes sticking with the favored Colts (-3) a solid move in pick ’em pools, where about 40 percent of the public is playing the upset in this game — higher than you’d typically expect.

To see the picks for the rest of the Week 13 slate that maximize your odds to win your NFL pick ’em pool, check out the Football Pick ’em Picks product. It’s the only product available that customizes picks based on the dynamics of your specific pools.

Football Picks From TeamRankings:

Pick ’em Pool Picks | Survivor Pool Picks | NFL Betting Picks

Week 13 NFL Survivor Pool Advice

With different teams with win odds over 70 percent and many of them near or above 80 percent, there are several potential options this week for survivor picks. Because we are 13 weeks into the season, though, a lot of teams are not available to many players.

For that reason, the Las Vegas Raiders are the most popular choice (31-percent pick popularity) when they face the Jets. The Raiders have been used far less in survivor pools than other options this week and also have little future value. But the Raiders (favored by 9.5 points) are not the biggest favorite of the week — or even among the top four — so they’re not the best pick in terms of boosting your odds to win your pool.

Other alternatives, like the Minnesota Vikings (29 percent), Miami Dolphins (9), and Kansas City Chiefs (6), are favored by double digits right now. That means you might have an option that is both a larger favorite than the most popular pick this week and has higher value because of lower pick popularity.

Keep in mind that the best Week 13 pick for your survivor pool this week depends on a lot of things, like how many entries are still alive, whether you face double picks in later weeks (or other non-standard rules), and what teams you’ve used so far. To see the top pick for your current situation, check out our NFL Survivor Picks product for customized advice.