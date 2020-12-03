Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan’s chemistry is on point in Teri Bhabhi

















Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan have collaborated for the first time for a project. Titled Coolie No. 1, the David Dhawan directorial is a fresh take on the Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer of the same name. The trailer of the film created a massive buzz online when it was released recently and now the makers are out with a dance track from the film named Teri Bhabhi. Featuring Varun and Sara, the song has been shot on a station and has Varun trying to woo Sara with his antics.