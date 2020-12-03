Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan’s chemistry is on point in Teri Bhabhi

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan have collaborated for the first time for a project. Titled Coolie No. 1, the David Dhawan directorial is a fresh take on the Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer of the same name. The trailer of the film created a massive buzz online when it was released recently and now the makers are out with a dance track from the film named Teri Bhabhi. Featuring Varun and Sara, the song has been shot on a station and has Varun trying to woo Sara with his antics.
Composed by Javed – Mohsin and sung by Javed – Mohsin Ft. Dev Negi & Neha
Kakkar the song is a total banger. The lyrics of the song have been penned by Danish Sabri. The video of the song is entertaining and sure to make you want to get up and groove too. Watch it right here.
