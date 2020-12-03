UCF football star McKenzie Milton to enter transfer portal

UCF Knights quarterback McKenzie Milton has yet to return to the field since suffering a brutal injury in 2018, and will now seek to continue his college career elsewhere as he prepares to enter the transfer portal on Thursday.

Milton led UCF to a perfect 12-0 record during the 2017 college football season and even lifted the Knights to a 34-27 victory over Auburn in the Peach Bowl to cap it all off. Unfortunately, his football future has been on hold amid recovery, but this news offers hope he may return to the gridiron in 2021 as a starter.

McKenzie Milton transfer: The makings of an epic comeback?

According to ESPN.com’s Andrea Adelson, Milton is aiming to land atop another QB depth chart since it’s become apparent the situation at UCF won’t allow him to ascend to that status.

While it may appear discouraging on the surface that Milton can’t find a way to start once more for the Knights, it’s not so much an indictment of the 23-year-old’s inability to play at a high level. Rather, sophomore signal-caller Dillon Gabriel has simply fared too well to justify taking a flier on Milton, who hasn’t played since November 2018.

Milton addressed this in an interview with ESPN, praising Gabriel but acknowledging he had his own goals in mind:

“The momentum Dillon has, I wouldn’t want any controversy in the locker room. He’s earned the right to be the starter here at UCF. I see that, and I feel it’s best for both UCF and myself that I move on elsewhere. I’m trying to chase the dream of playing in the NFL, so I’ve got to give myself the best opportunity to do that.”

Gabriel leads all FBS passers with 3,353 yards through the air, has thrown 30 touchdowns and guided UCF to a 6-3 record as of this writing, with each hard-fought loss coming by only one possession. Since Milton’s initial coach Scott Frost left for Nebraska, Knights successor Josh Heupel has hardly missed a beat at this booming program.

UCF Football also sent off Milton in style with an extensive interview and glowing tribute to him.