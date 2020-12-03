U.S. Initial Jobless Claims Fell to 712K Last Week, Better Than Expected By .com

© .
By Geoffrey Smith
.com — The number of people filing initial claims for jobless benefits fell for the first time in three weeks last week, although it remained at a level unimaginable before the pandemic.
The Labor Department said that initial jobless claims fell to 712,000, from an upwardly revised 787,000 a week earlier. Analysts had expected a drop to 775,000.
The number of continuing claims, which comes in with a one-week lag, also fell by more than expected to 5.52 million from 6.09 million
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.