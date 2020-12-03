U.S. Initial Jobless Claims Fell to 712K Last Week, Better Than Expected By .com

© .



By Geoffrey Smith

.com — The number of people filing initial claims for jobless benefits fell for the first time in three weeks last week, although it remained at a level unimaginable before the pandemic.

The Labor Department said that initial jobless claims fell to 712,000, from an upwardly revised 787,000 a week earlier. Analysts had expected a drop to 775,000.

The number of continuing claims, which comes in with a one-week lag, also fell by more than expected to 5.52 million from 6.09 million