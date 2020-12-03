U.S. Financials Income Fund Declares Quarterly Fund Distributions

TORONTO, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (TSX: USF.UN)U.S. Financials Income Fund has declared quarterly fund distributions payable on December 31, 2020 to unitholders of record on December 15, 2020 in the following amounts per share.
|Share Class
|Ticker
|Amount Per Share
|Class A Unit
|USF.UN
|$0.125
|Class U Unit
|Unlisted
|US $0.125
For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at [email protected] or visit www.strathbridge.com.
|John Germain, Senior Vice-President & CFO
|Strathbridge Asset Management Inc.
121 King Street West Suite 2600
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the prospectus before . Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.