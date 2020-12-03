Trump To Announce 2024 Presidential Run During Joe Biden’s Inauguration

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
12

Petty king Donald Trump has hinted that he will be announcing his intentions to run for president in 2024 — during president-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

“So far the likeliest scenario I’ve heard is that he’s gonna counterprogram the inauguration, maybe with a rally announcing his 2024 candidacy, which is a complete joke, or something like that,” his niece, Mary Trump, told Vanity Fair. “I mean, he’s already checked out. Two thousand people are dying every day, and he’s playing golf. I think he’s much more focused on what he can get in the next 50 days, what kinds of deals he can make.”

