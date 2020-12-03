Trump To Announce 2024 Presidential Run During Joe Biden’s Inauguration

Petty king Donald Trump has hinted that he will be announcing his intentions to run for president in 2024 — during president-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

“So far the likeliest scenario I’ve heard is that he’s gonna counterprogram the inauguration, maybe with a rally announcing his 2024 candidacy, which is a complete joke, or something like that,” his niece, Mary Trump, told Vanity Fair. “I mean, he’s already checked out. Two thousand people are dying every day, and he’s playing golf. I think he’s much more focused on what he can get in the next 50 days, what kinds of deals he can make.”

Whether Trump will be able to is another question. Once he steps away from the White House — it is predicted that he will be tied up in lawsuits.

“Donald isn’t just looking at lawsuits from me and E. Jean Carroll and other people. He’s also looking at serious exposure from banking institutions, which no longer have to protect him. And then of course there’s the legal exposure. He is, and his children are, looking at potentially very serious charges — tax fraud, money laundering and what have you,” Mary added.