Trump administration adds China’s SMIC and CNOOC to Defense blacklist By

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) is seen at China International Semiconductor Expo (IC China 2020) following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Shanghai
WASHINGTON () – The Trump administration on Thursday added China’s top chipmaker SMIC and oil giant CNOOC (NYSE:) to a blacklist of alleged Chinese military companies, a move likely to escalate tensions with Beijing before President-elect Joe Biden takes office.
The Department of Defense designated a total of four additional companies as owned or controlled by the Chinese military on Thursday, including China Construction Technology Co Ltd and China International Engineering Consulting Corp.
