Trial For Nipsey Hussle’s Killer Delayed For At Least 3 Months!!

Eric Holder, the man who stands accused of killing west coast rapper Nipsey Hussle, has had his trial delayed for at least three months.

Holder appeared in court Tuesday. The COVID-19 pandemic was cited as the reason for the delay.

“I really don’t how we can realistically expect to see this case go to trial anytime in the next 90 days or more,” Judge Robert J. Perry said. “Mr. Holder, I don’t know what to tell you except that the court system and this county are plagued by a sickness that we call the COVID virus, and the court system has been very much impacted,” he said according to The Daily News.

ON THE RECORD TRAILER

“You have the right to a speedy trial. What counsel is suggesting is that we have you come back on the 21st of January and see where we are and try to have a trial within 30 days of the 21st, but you’ve heard my comments, I don’t think that’s going to happen.”

The judge then asked him if he was okay with that. Holder agreed and a future hearing was set for January.