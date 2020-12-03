Tory Lanez: You Didn’t Really Cancel Sh*t!!

Tory Lanez took to Twitter to troll his secret fans — he says he is not canceled.

This week, streaming platforms rolled out their yearly wrap-ups of people most played artists and songs — and it seems Lanez’s streams are still all good.

“Lmao some of y’all going thru your minutes on playlist and realizing u didn’t really cancel sh*t ….. love u too,” he tweeted. “Can’t believe u even tried to play with us like this.”

Social media vowed to cancel the star after Megan Thee Stallion claimed he shot her in both feet during an incident in Hollywood in July.

MEGAN THEE STALLION OPENS UP ABOUT SHOOTING

In October, Lanez denied the allegations:

“It’s falsified information; it’s false information, and it’s not accurate information. I don’t ever wanna come off like I’m here to bash this girl or I’m here to talk down about this girl or ever be at a place where, like, I’m disrespecting her, because to me, as a person, she’s still my friend. No matter what — even if she doesn’t look at me like that — I look at her like she’s still my friend,” he said.