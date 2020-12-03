Tory Lanez: You Didn’t Really Cancel Sh*t!!

Bradley Lamb
Tory Lanez took to Twitter to troll his secret fans — he says he is not canceled.

This week, streaming platforms rolled out their yearly wrap-ups of people most played artists and songs — and it seems Lanez’s streams are still all good.

“Lmao some of y’all going thru your minutes on playlist and realizing u didn’t really cancel sh*t ….. love u too,” he tweeted. “Can’t believe u even tried to play with us like this.” 

