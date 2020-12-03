Tomlin unhappy with ‘junior varsity’ performance by Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers remain the lone undefeated team in the NFL after completing their season sweep of the Baltimore Ravens Wednesday, but head coach Mike Tomlin made it clear that he was not happy with his team’s performance despite the win.

“It was really junior varsity, to be quite honest with you,” Tomlin said. “It was in all three phases. We couldn’t run the ball effectively when we needed to. We dropped too many significant passes, very catchable, makeable passes. We didn’t make significant plays in the special teams game. Our kickoff coverage unit wasn’t good enough. We turned the ball over. We gave up big plays in critical moments on defense. Can’t have it.”

It’s a harsh assessment but not an unfair one, as the Steelers never really pulled away from the Ravens, who were missing several key starters, including reigning MVP Lamar Jackson. Pittsburgh’s offense played its worst game of the season, turning the ball over twice while scoring just 12 points. If the Steelers want to be serious contenders come playoff time, they will need to avoid playing like this again.

The defense was better, though a 70-yard touchdown pass by Trace McSorley late in the game allowed Baltimore to get back into the game. But the Steelers may be without one of their best defenders for the rest of the season, as the team fears that Bud Dupree tore his ACL late in the game.

But ultimately, the Steelers were able to win the game and now are just five wins away from completing an undefeated regular season.