Tom Bergeron Addresses Possible Dancing With the Stars Return

Is Tom Bergeron making his return to the Dancing With the Stars ballroom? Not so fast…

As fans may know, the 65-year-old host announced his exit from the competition series in July after 15 years on the ABC show. Bergeron’s co-host, Erin Andrews, also parted ways with the series after joining in 2014 and it was later announced that Tyra Banks would take over as emcee of DWTS for season 29.

So, now that the season has come to an end—with Kaitlyn Bristowe taking home the mirrorball trophy—Bergeron is addressing the possibility of a return to the show, implying that fans shouldn’t get their hopes up. “When people say, ‘I’m not gonna watch until you’re back,’ I say, ‘Well, there’s really no ‘until’ here,'” Bergeron told TV Guide in a recent interview. “This train has left the station.”

“I appreciate the sentiment,” he went on to note. “I don’t hold it against anybody if they [watch].”