Thousands urged to get tested in Sydney; US records highest daily death toll; Turnbull urges to ‘hold the line’ amid China tensions; Safety first on COVID-19 vaccine, top scientist says; Heatwave conditions return after brief reprieve

Australian health regulators will closely scrutinise any COVID-19 vaccine to ensure it is safe before being rolled out, a top scientist said.

Professor John Skerritt, of the Therapeutic Goods Administration, told Today that experts would closely monitor data from the UK when it starts distributing the Pfizer vaccine – the same one Australia plans to roll out next March.

“We’re waiting a little bit longer to get more complete data on how well the vaccine works clinically. What groups it works with, how long the protection might be and more complete data about safety.”

Australian scientists hope to have all the necessary vaccine information by early February before vaccinations start here, Professor Skerritt said.

“We are hoping that the first of the vaccines will be approved by us for rollout in the first quarter of 2021.”

Professor Skerritt the effects of vaccines overseas would be watched closely by Australian experts over Christmas and into early next year.