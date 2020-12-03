Though centralized, a digital yuan is too big for China to surveil, says Cypherium CEO By Cointelegraph

There are technical limits to even the most technologically ambitious of central banks.

So says Sky Guo, CEO of Cypherium — an enterprise blockchain platform that has partnered with a number of Chinese cities and has worked with projected central bank digital currencies. “CBDC is definitely really hot with central banks these days,” said Guo.