The N.B.A. says 48 players tested positive as they got ready to report to training camps.

Of 546 N.B.A. players recently screened for the coronavirus, 48 tested positive, the league announced Wednesday, a day after training camps opened for the 2020-21 season.

The league said in a statement that the testing began last week as players started returning to their teams’ cities. The statement did not say which players had tested positive.

“Anyone who has returned a confirmed positive test during this initial phase of testing in their team’s market is isolated until they are cleared for leaving isolation under the rules established by the N.B.A. and the Players Association in accordance with C.D.C. guidance,” the N.B.A. said in its statement.

For the coming season, the league is departing from the so-called bubble environment it established to finish the interrupted 2019-20 season, which was halted for four and a half months before resuming with the players and vital team personnel living together in an isolation zone at Walt Disney World near Orlando, Fla. No player tested positive there after clearing quarantine.