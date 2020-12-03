The ‘Los Angeles/Minneapolis Lakers all-stars’ quiz

LeBron James will be sticking around L.A. for the foreseeable future.

On Wednesday, the soon-to-be 36-year-old reigning NBA Finals MVP agreed to a two-year max extension deal with the Lakers worth $85 million. The deal keeps him in purple and gold through the 2022-23 season. With the King’s contract now out of the way, Rob Pelinka and the Lakers front office can turn their attention to the team’s other marquee free agent, Anthony Davis. It seems safe to assume that LeBron’s signing means A.D. will be back in town as well, especially with the season tipping off in less than three weeks. But the modern NBA is quite unpredictable when it comes to player movement, so the Lakers faithful will just have to hold their collective breath until Davis officially makes his decision.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. Including LeBron and Davis, the Los Angeles/Minneapolis Lakers franchise has sent a total of 32 players to the NBA All-Star Game. So with that in mind, how many of the 32 can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!