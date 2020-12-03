Texas HS player rushes field, shoves referee to turf after ejection

A Texas high school football player attacked and injured a referee after being ejected from a game Thursday night.

Emmanuel Duron, a senior defensive lineman at Edinburg North, ran onto the field and shoved the official to the turf at the 40-yard line in response to the ejection for unsportsmanlike conduct.

(WARNING: Obscene language in the below video.)

The Monitor, a newspaper covering Texas’ Rio Grande Valley, reported that Edinburg police escorted Duron from the stadium after the incident, although there was no immediate word on whether he was arrested.

The referee was removed from the field on a cart and evaluated for a possible concussion, The Monitor’s Andrew McCulloch reported. The game proceeded with a short-handed officiating crew.

Edinburg was playing Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North in a district game.