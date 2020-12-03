Telefonica UK (O2) and IDEMIA Working to Securely Connect 23 Million Homes in the UK With Smart Meters By 2025

Article content continued

For the future, O2 expects to implement up to 23 million devices, following the UK Government’s mandate that every home in Britain should have a smart meter by 2025.

Fabien Jautard, Executive Vice-President for Mobile Operators Business Unit at IDEMIA, stated: “IDEMIA has been working with O2 for many years and has a proven track record of both quality and supply of Machine to Machine (M2M) SIM based products. Our technology ensures the consumer can both monitor and report energy usage, making a great contribution towards a more sustainable lifestyle.”

