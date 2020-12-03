Sydney quarantine hotel worker tests positive to COVID-19; first case in the community in 25 days

New South Wales will go ahead with easing coronavirus restrictions despite a worker at two of Sydney’s quarantine hotels testing positive to COVID-19 overnight.

The new case worked four shifts the Ibis Hotel and Novotel in Darling Harbour, which was being used for police quarantine, while potentially infectious.

The new case is the first incident of possible community transmission in NSW in 25 days.

The woman worked at the Ibis and Novotel quarantine hotels. (Edwina Pickles)

Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said it is still unknown how the case contracted the virus as she did not have any direct contact with an overseas traveller.

“There isn’t a smoking gun to say how the transmission happened,” she said.

Contacting tracing is underway however the woman’s five family members have all been tested overnight and have returned negative results.

No other cases of locally acquired COVID-19 have been diagnosed, however nine new cases were identified in hotel quarantine.

Genomic testing is expected to provide clarification around where the worker contracted the virus within the next hours.

People who visited Darling Harbour on the days she worked or took the lightrail from Minto to the city have been told to monitor for symptoms. (Edwina Pickles)

The woman is from Minto, about 40km south-west of Sydney, and anyone living in the area has been advised to monitor closely for symptoms of COVID-19.

NSW Health is asking people who travelled on the below services at the following periods to get tested immediately and self-isolate:

Friday 27 November Convention to Central at 4.01pm – 4.11pm

Saturday 28 November Convention to Central at 3.14pm – 3.29pm

Sunday 29 November Convention to Capitol Square 3.58pm – 4.09pm

Sunday 29 November Capitol Square to Central 4.55pm – 5.03pm

Monday 30 November Central to Convention 6.39am – 6.54am

Monday 30 November Convention to Central 3.10pm – 3.26pm

Friday 27 November Minto to Lidcombe 4.55am – 5.52am

Friday 27 November Central to Lidcombe 4.12pm – 4.49pm

Saturday 28 November Central to Lidcombe 3.31pm – 4.32pm

Sunday 29 November Central to Lidcombe 5.05pm – 5.44pm

Monday 30 November Lidcombe to Central 6.14am – 6.37am

Monday 30 November Central to Minto 3.28pm – 4.20pm

Dr Chant said although a number of the above trips are very short, health authorities are taking an “overly cautious” approach.

Anyone who visited the Ibis Hotel on November 27 or the Novotel on November 28, 29 or 30 should also get tested immediately.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said the state is well prepared for new cases and said he was “confident” the source of the transmission would be identified.

“In the middle of a worldwide pandemic, it’s a rollercoaster, you’ve got to expect that we will have more cases from to ,” Mr Hazzard told Today.

Caps on the number of people allowed at hospitality venues will be lifted, and there is no limit to the number of people allowed at weddings or funerals.

The four-square-metre rule will become the two-square-metre rule on Monday, except for gyms and nightclubs.

Up to 100 people can attend an outdoor event such as a large family picnic and up to 50 people are allowed on a dancefloor at one .

The Ibis Darling Harbour quarantine hotel. (Edwina Pickles)

Ms Berejiklian said there was “no reason” to halt the easing of restrictions next week however she warned it was an “evolving situation” and changes are possible if more cases are identified.

“I don’t want us to go backward at this stage … but if in the next few days the situation changes I will not hesitate to act,” she said.

“At this stage there is absolutely no reason to change what we announced yesterday but it is a stark reminder of what can happen in a pandemic.”

“The hotel quarantine is robust, it’s served us well,” Ms Berejiklian said.

New South Wales will reach 100,000 people in hotel quarantine since the beginning of the pandemic, police have announced.

“The process is strong, it’s resilient, it worked well last night when we were alerted of a positive test,” Deputy Commissioner Gary Worboys said.

Ms Berejiklian said with the number of people arriving into the state through the hotel quarantine system, it is “not surprising” to have a positive case of COVID-19.

Alert over traces found in sewage

NSW Health also issued an alert last night after positive traces of COVID-19 were found in sewage from the Riverstone catchment.

People living in Riverstone, Vineyard, Marsden Park, Shanes Park, Quakers Hill, Oakville Box Hill, The Ponds, Rouse Hill, Nelson, Scofields and Colbee have been told to monitor for symptoms.