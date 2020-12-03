Super Bowl 55: ‘The Equalizer’ to Premiere After CBS Telecast of Game

RELATED STORIES

CBS’ reboot of The Equalizer has scored TV’s choicest real estate, premiering after the network’s Feb. 7, 2021 telecast of Super Bowl LV.

This reimagining of the late-1980s TV procedural (which was led by Edward Woodward) stars Queen Latifah as an enigmatic woman who uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn. Chris Noth (Law & Order), Lorraine Toussaint (Into the Badlands), Tory Kittles (Colony), Liza Lapira (The B—- in Apartment 23) and Laya DeLeon Hayes (Raven’s Home) also star.

A special edition of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert will follow The Equalizer‘s debut, after local news does their thing.

The Equalizer will move to its regular Sundays-at-8/7 time slot the following week, on Feb. 14.

This year’s Super Bowl matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers amassed 99.9 million viewers on Fox alone. Leading out of that Big Game, The Masked Singer‘s Season 3 premiere retained 23.7 million viewers, improving both on what CBS’ The World’s Best did following the Super Bowl in 2018 (22.2 mil) and what Fox’s 24: Legacy debut did in 2017 (17.6 mil) — but shy of when a This Is Us episode (27 mil) led out of NBC’s 2018 Super Bowl broadcast.

CBS also announced that two weeks earlier, on Sunday, Jan. 24, a fresh episode of FBI will lead out of the network’s broadcast of the NFL’s AFC Championship. The Late Late Show With James Corden will follow with a special weekend edition, after late local news.