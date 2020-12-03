Steelers’ Bud Dupree to miss rest of season with torn ACL

The Steelers’ win against the Ravens Wednesday came at a hefty price, as Pittsburgh has lost pass rusher, Bud Dupree, for the season after he tore his ACL during the game.

Dupree was hurt late in the game and the Steelers immediately feared that the injury would take one of their best defenders off the field for the rest of the year. Dupree has proven to be one of the league’s best pass rushers, racking up eight in 11 games this season and helping Pittsburgh become one of the NFL’s elite defenses as they remain the lone undefeated team.