Specialty Product Hardware (SPH) Announces Acquisition of Ontario Commercial Doors Ltd.

Article content continued

Charles Malone, Founder of Ontario Commercial Doors Ltd., said, ”While I am saddened to leave behind the company I started over 34 years ago, I am ready to enjoy retirement and spend more time with family and friends. The SPH team has demonstrated an appreciation for the company, history and values I hold dear, and I am confident that they will continue to offer the same great service we became known for across Ontario.”

About Specialty Product Hardware Ltd.

Specialty Product Hardware Ltd (SPH), is a leading Canadian Supplier and Distributor of Architectural & Commercial Specialty Products, providing comprehensive solutions to contractors, architects, designers, specifiers and customers across Ontario. SPH Canada provides a complete selection of Division 8 & 10 specialty products including Commercial Interior Partitions, Toilet Partitions, Washroom Accessories, Lockers & Storage Solutions, Commercial Doors, Construction Specialties, Security Grilles and more.

For more information, visit specialtyproducthardware.com or contact [email protected]

About Ontario Commercial Doors Ltd.

Ontario Commercial Doors Ltd.is a privately owned family business based in Toronto, ON that has proudly been manufacturing and supplying Industrial & Commercial Doors since 1986. Ontario Commercial Doors specializes in the supply and installation of Commercial Metal Doors, Wood Doors, Metal Door Frames, Commercial Door Hardware, Fire-Rated Doors, and Prefinished Wood Doors for the Commercial and Industrial sectors. Ontario Commercial Doors Ltd. is a substantial supplier for many major Canadian construction companies and real estate developers around Canada

For more information, visit ontariocommercialdoors.com

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201203005240/en/

Contacts

Laura Thompson

Manager, Marketing and Communications

[email protected]

Instagram | Linkedin | Website

#distro