Slack's struggles to succeed as a standalone company mirror the fortunes of other one-time innovators in enterprise productivity who struggled with distribution (Casey Newton/Platformer)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
14


Casey Newton / Platformer:

Slack’s struggles to succeed as a standalone company mirror the fortunes of other one-time innovators in enterprise productivity who struggled with distribution  —  And why the era of worker-centered work tools may be over,nbsp; —  Slack’s life as an underdog darling of Silicon Valley ended on November 2, 2016.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR