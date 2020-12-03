SkipTheDishes reveals most popular dishes, cuisines across Canada in 2020

SkipTheDishes has revealed that the three most popular cuisines across Canada in 2020 are Chinese, Italian and American/ Canadian.
The company has released its end of year report that looks at ordering trends across the country. It notes that Chinese dishes were most ordered in Sudbury, Ontario and Italian dishes were most ordered in Niagara Falls, Ontario, while American/ Canadian dishes were most ordered in Scarborough, Ontario.
The report also states that the top three most ordered items in 2020 in Canada were Asian dishes, pizza and burgers.
Other data reveals that the COVID-19 pandemic led to the emergence of new trends across the country. For instance, the fastest-growing segment of new users was the 65+ age group. SkipTheDishes also saw a 38 percent increase in late-night orders.
Further, alcohol orders increased by 707 percent in the summer compared to pre-lockdown March. The report also reveals that when people open the app, roughly 50 percent don’t know what they’re going to order.
The data notes that 81 percent of customers have ordered from a restaurant that they have never been to in-person.
Interestingly, the report reveals that an Alberta user placed the most expensive order on May 2nd with an order totalling $900.27. The order consisted of three bottles of Dom Perignon.
Another Alberta user holds the record for the most orders placed by one person, with a total of 962 orders in 2020. A user in Manitoba came close with 958 orders placed this year.
The report also shows that dairy-free options are most popular in British Columbia, Alberta and the Maritimes. Gluten-free options are most popular in Manitoba, Alberta and the Maritimes, whereas vegan options are most popular in Manitoba, Saskatchewan and British Columbia.
Organic options are most popular in British Columbia, Ontario and Alberta. Lastly, kosher options were most popular in Alberta, Ontario and Saskatchewan.
SkipTheDishes is currently available in 224 cities across 10 provinces and has more than 29,000 restaurant partners on its network.
Image credit: SkipTheDishes