SF-based Shop-Ware, which offers a cloud-based management software for independent repair shops, raises $15M Series A led by Insight Partners (Natasha Mascarenhas/)

SF-based Shop-Ware, which offers a cloud-based management software for independent repair shops, raises $15M Series A led by Insight Partners — Shop-Ware has been waiting for a year like 2020 since 2015. — The startup, which sells software to neighborhood automotive shops to digitize their operations …
