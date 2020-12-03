Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause is dating Dancing With The Stars pro

Since then, Stause has been busy, competing on Dancing With The Stars season 29. Even though she didn’t walk away with the Mirrorball Trophy, Entertainment Tonight reports that the soap actress-turned-realtor is now dating Dancing With The Stars pro dancer Keo Motsepe.
“Things have been heating up and they’re very into each other, but it’s not super serious,” a source told ET.
The two were not paired on the show; Motsepe danced with Anne Heche and Stause danced with pro Gleb Savchenko.
Appearing to confirm the dating rumor, Motsepe shared a sweet photo of the pair on Instagram.
This is an exciting turn of events for Stause, who famously let the Selling Sunset cameras capture her reaction to being dumped over text message by Hartley, who was off-camera. Stause and Hartley had been married for two years.
“When I was doing it, it was extremely difficult,” she revealed to Glamour UK in September. “It’s one of the most difficult things that I’ve gone through personally and then I also had to balance filming while going through something.
“That was a dark point for sure. However, the interesting cathartic part of it happened after. I thought it was going to be re-traumatising to watch it back but I could have never imagined that people really connected to the pain in a way that made it feel purposeful. If I can take something terrible and try and put a positive spin on it, or, you know, inspire somebody else that might be going through the same thing, that’s a good thing.”