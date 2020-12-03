SEC Announces 2021 Women’s Basketball ESPN Schedule

SEC Staff

Photo: South Carolina Athletics

Birmingham, Ala. — The 2021 women’s basketball television schedule has been completed with the addition of games on ESPN, ESPN and ESPNU.

ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU will produce a combined 14 regular season conference contests. The SEC Network schedule was announced previously and includes 49 conference games. In addition, 16 non-conference games have been announced.

All games on ESPN networks (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and SEC Network) are also available through the ESPN App, which is accessible on computers, smartphones, tablets and connected devices nationwide at no additional cost to fans who receive their high-speed Internet connection or video subscription from an affiliated service provider.

Institutions can produce for SEC Network+ any conference and non-conference games that are not otherwise televised, which will be available on the ESPN app and SECSports.com.