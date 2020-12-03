Sasha Obama Happily Dancing With Friends in Now-Deleted TikTok Video

The viral video creates buzz among Internet users as most of them are happy to see the side of her Sasha having fun with one tweeting, ‘Sasha Obama out here being a teenager. LOVE IT.’

Sasha Obama is living the best of her life! The youngest daughter of former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama was seen showing off her dancing moves in a new TikTok video with some of her friends.

Uploaded by a user that goes with the name @pixiestick222, the clip saw Sasha joining her pals, all unmasked, doing choreographed routine to Popp Hunna‘s “Adderall (Corvette Corvette)” in what seemed to be a kitchen. She could be seen dancing prominently while donning a sheer black shirt and denim pants.

In the 15-second video, the 19-year-old college student could be seen singing the word, “B***h!” along with one of her girl friends. The clip was first shared on the platform earlier this week but it was quickly deleted after getting so much attention. However, it wasn’t before people screenrecorded it.





The video created buzz among Internet users as most of them were happy to see the side of her Sasha having fun. “So happy that Sasha Obama is living her best life & doing teenage s**t. Straight excellence,” one person wrote on Twitter. Another fan added, “Sasha Obama out here being a teenager. LOVE IT.”

One other fan wished that her friends wouldn’t have to delete clips featuring Sasha every time the videos went viral. “Why don’t we normalise Sasha Obama being on TikTok so her friends don’t have to delete every time it goes viral please I would love to see her be a normal girl like the rest of us,” the person opined.

This is not the first time for Sasha to go viral on TikTok. She previously sparked conversations after a friend uploaded a clip of the 19-year-old lip-synching to Moneybagg Yo‘s “Said Sum” remix featuring the City Girls rappers, JT and Yung Miami.

Sasha and her 22-year-old sister Malia previously offered fans a glimpse of their private lives for their mom Michelle’s documentary “Becoming” which was released on May 6. The documentary is based on the former First Lady’s best-selling memoir of the same name.

Their dad also gushed over them in an interview with InStyle. “They all have multiple badass qualities,” Barack Obama shared. “Sasha is, as Malia describes it, completely confident about her own take on the world and is not cowed or intimidated–and never has been–by anybody’s titles, anybody’s credentials. If she thinks something’s wrong or right, she will say so.”