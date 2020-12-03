Sanaa Lathan Has Been Growing Hair Since Shaving It Off 3 Years Ago – LOOK!!

Three years ago, actress Sanaa Lathan shaved off all her hair, for an acting role. Well has learned that since then, Sanaa has been careful growing out her hair – and now she’s showing off just how much it’s grown.

In case you forgot, this is what she looked like, when she shaved it off:

And now, just three years later, look how it’s grown back:

Sanaa is an actress. As a voice actress, from 2009 to 2013, she voiced Donna Tubbs in The Cleveland Show and in all concurrent and subsequent Family Guy appearances.

She has starred in many films, including The Best Man (1999) and its 2013 sequel, The Best Man Holiday. Her other film credits include Love & Basketball (2000), Brown Sugar (2002), Alien vs. Predator (2004), Something New (2006), The Family That Preys (2008), Contagion (2011), and Now You See Me 2 (2016).

On stage, Lathan was nominated for a Tony Award for her performance on Broadway in A Raisin in the Sun and starred in 2010 in the all-black performance of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof at the Novello Theatre in London.

