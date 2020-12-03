S,amp;P Dow Jones Indices says it will launch cryptocurrency indices in 2021, using data from crypto company Lukka on more than 550 of the top traded coins (Anna Irrera/Reuters)

Anna Irrera / Reuters:

S,amp;P Dow Jones Indices says it will launch cryptocurrency indices in 2021, using data from crypto company Lukka on more than 550 of the top traded coins  —  LONDON (Reuters) – S,amp;P Dow Jones Indices, a division of financial data provider S,amp;P Global Inc, said on Thursday …

