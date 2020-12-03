SAHRC takes man to Equality Court over alleged hate speech on social media

The SAHRC is set to institute legal action against a Limpopo man following repeated hate speech comments.

The commission has received complaints from several people relating to a social media post by Hamilton Mkhothokgo.

The matter will be heard on Thursday.

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) will be taking a man to the Equality Court in Tiyane, Limpopo, for alleged hate speech in a social media post about the Vatsonga people.

In July, the SAHRC received complaints from several members of the public relating to a social media post by Hamilton Mkhothokgo, which was widely disseminated.

According to the commission, Mkhothokgo had been found making remarks regarding the Vatsonga nation which the SAHRC is convinced constitute hate speech, harassment as well as unfair discrimination based on ethnic and social origin.

“The remarks included, among others, statements referring to offering the lives of the Vatsonga nation as sacrifices to the Covid-19 virus, as this specific ethnic group do not bring any value to society”, SAHRC Limpopo provincial office manager Victor Mavhidula said in a statement.

The Chapter 9 institution then approached the Equality Court in Tiyane to discuss the matter as it relates to tribalism.

Mavhidula said the SAHRC is supported by the chairperson of Contralesa in Limpopo in its application to court.

“The fragile nature of ethnic and tribal relations and social cohesion in South Africa and specifically within the Limpopo province, frequently dominates media reports,” Mavhidula added.

The SAHRC believes there is a great need to promote unity in diversity and human rights values as enshrined in the Constitution, which is the supreme law of the Republic. He also said respect for the rule of law was needed.

