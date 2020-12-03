Roll-ups to preserve Ethereum’s DeFi monopoly despite competitors: Messari By Cointelegraph

Roll-ups to preserve Ethereum’s DeFi monopoly despite competitors: Messari
Crypto data aggregator Messari believes that roll-ups will beat out layer-one solutions in the race to scale .
Although Eth2’s beacon chain genesis successfully took place on Dec. 1, analysts predict the upgrades spanning the Ethereum 2.0 overhaul will not be completed until 2022. As such, Messari recently asserted the wait for Eth2’s completion “leaves an opportunity for other low-fee, low-latency competitors to eat into Ethereum’s monopoly.”
