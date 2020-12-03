Roddy Ricch Claims Apple Music’s Top Global Album of 2020 Title With Debut Album

‘Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial’ has also leads the streaming service’s Top 25 Albums of the Year list, while Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘WAP’ comes on top in the Top 25 Lyrics of 2020.

Roddy Ricch‘s “Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial” has been named the Top Global Album of 2020 by Apple Music.

The rapper-of-the-moment’s debut record leads the streaming service’s Top 25 Albums of the Year list.

Standout track “The Box” – which garnered 13.7 million plays worldwide in its debut week – also topped the Top Global 25 Songs of 2020, and the track has been Shazamed over 6.7 million times globally.

What’s more, fans have spent 246,000 hours viewing the lyrics of the song, the fourth most time spent with a song’s lyrics on Apple Music.

Rounding out the Top 5 Albums of the Year, is Lil Baby‘s “My Turn”, late rapper Pop Smoke‘s posthumous LP, “Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon”, Lil Uzi Vert‘s “Eternal Atake – LUV vs. The World 2”, and Summer Walker‘s “Over It”.

Billie Eilish‘s “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”, “Fine Line” by Harry Styles and The Weeknd‘s “After Hours” also made the Top 25.

As for the Top 25 Global Songs of 2020, The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” is in second place, followed by “Dance Monkey” by Tones and I in third place, “ROCKSTAR” by DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch is fourth, and fifth is “Life Is Good” by Future featuring Drake.

Dua Lipa‘s “Don’t Start Now”, Post Malone‘s “Circles”, Billie Eilish’s “everything i wanted” and “bad guy”, Harry Styles‘ “Watermelon Sugar” and Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B‘s “WAP” also made the Top 25 Songs of 2020.

Elsewhere, “Dance Monkey” topped the 25 Most Shazamed Songs, while “WAP” claimed first place in the Top 25 Lyrics of 2020.

“Dance Monkey” was also named Top UK Song of 2020.

Australia singer/songwriter Tones and I said, “Thank you so much to my fans in the UK for streaming Dance Monkey on Apple Music!”

Top Charts: