Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Spotted Together On A Late Night Stroll In NYC After Reports Confirmed They Are Dating (Exclusive Pics)

Roommates, it’s tea time! It’s been a while since we’ve seen Rih with her billionaire boo #HassanJameel. Naturally, rumors began to swirl that Rih was a single woman, that it until Page Six reported that Rih may not be single, instead they reported she was quietly dating ASAP Rocky.

Well, coincidentally, both Rihanna and ASAP were pictured in NYC together on a late night stroll. Rihanna made sure to stay allllll the way masked up. As you can see in the photos, sis is wearing that cap real low and that mask real high. Despite her best efforts, paps still caught her and her new bae Rocky out and about. See below:

If you remember, back in 2013, ASAP Rocky opened up for Rihanna on her ‘Diamonds World Tour.’ Though dating rumors have always surrounded Rihanna and Rocky, it seems it’s finally confirmed. Rocky was even featured in her latest ‘Fenty Skin’ campaign right alongside her.













As of now, there’s no word on why Rihanna and Hassan called it quits. Last we knew, she was on yachts meeting his family in Italy. Though Rihanna and Hassan haven’t publicly addressed their break up, the pair were last spotted together back in January. Rocky has seemingly been single for quite some time, though the pair have been friends for years.

