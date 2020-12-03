RHOC’s Braunwyn Windham-Burke Shares First Photo of Girlfriend

Braunwyn added that she’s “still getting used to it,” but “I knew I was attracted to women.”

“I always have been,” she continued. “I got married very young and I never thought about it. So to be 42…I’m just now starting to feel like I’m becoming the woman I was supposed to be. So for me to be living completely authentically and say, ‘I’m a lesbian. That was who I have always been.’ This isn’t something that is new…No, I’ve always known it. But it took me personally 42 years to be comfortable enough in my own skin to say that.”

Braunwyn is still married to her husband of more than 20 years, Sean Burke, and they share seven children together. Though she’s currently dating Kris, she doesn’t plan to file for divorce or leave Sean.

“I love Sean. I love him dearly, he is my person, he is my family,” Braunwyn explained. “But I’m not attracted to men and I never have been.”