Re/Insurance Firm Vantage Announces Launch

Hunter Philbrick, Partner at H,amp;F, added: “As a new, built-for-purpose platform, Vantage will be uniquely positioned to capitalize on the enormous market opportunity and build a long-term competitive advantage by attracting world-class talent and deploying industry-leading technology, data and analytics.”

Carlyle’s equity capital for the investment comes from Carlyle Partners VII, an $18.5 billion fund that focuses on buyout transactions in the U.S., and Carlyle Global Financial Services Partners III, L.P., a dedicated financial services buyout fund. H,amp;F has deployed capital from Hellman & Friedman Capital Partners IX, a fund with $16.5 billion of committed capital targeting investments in select sectors across North America and Europe.

J.P. Morgan acted as sole financial advisor to Vantage.

About Vantage

Vantage is a re/insurance partner designed for the future. Managed by industry-leading executives with an average of 30 years’ experience and driven by relentless curiosity, Vantage’s team of trusted experts provides a fresh perspective on increasingly complex global risks.

At Vantage, we see risk differently.

Carlyle and Hellman & Friedman, global investment firms with deep experience in the re/insurance industry, are lead investors in Vantage. The Vantage team has the talent, knowledge, expertise and the vision to move the insurance industry into the 21st century.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across four business segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit and Investment Solutions. With $230 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2020, Carlyle’s purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, portfolio companies and the communities in which we live and invest. The Carlyle Group employs more than 1,800 people in 30 offices across six continents. Further information is available at www.carlyle.com. Follow The Carlyle Group on Twitter @OneCarlyle.

About Hellman & Friedman

Hellman & Friedman is a preeminent global private equity firm with a distinctive approach focused on investments in high-quality growth businesses. H,amp;F seeks to partner with world-class management teams where its deep sector expertise, long-term orientation, and collaborative partnership approach enable companies to flourish. Since its founding in 1984, H,amp;F has raised over $50 billion of committed capital, invested in over 90 companies, and is currently its ninth fund, with $16.5 billion of committed capital. Learn more about H,amp;F’s defining investment philosophy and approach to sustainable outcomes at www.hf.com.

