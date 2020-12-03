Ravens unhappy after refs fail to call key delay of game on Steelers in Baltimore loss

The Ravens’ comeback came up short Wednesday night against the Steelers, but things may have been different if a controversial moment at the end of the first half went Baltimore’s way.

The Ravens were upset that, after a second-down play near the goal line, the referees didn’t call a delay of game on Pittsburgh for being slow to get up off the ground. Baltimore threw incomplete on third down as time ran out in the half, preventing the Ravens from kicking or attempting another shot into the end zone on fourth down. Baltimore lost the first Wednesday NFL game since 2012 by a 19-14 score in Pittsburgh.

You can watch the entire sequence below. The Ravens hand off to Gus Edwards in a play that begins with 26 seconds on the clock. Because of a number of Steelers being slow to get up, highlighted by Vince Williams (No. 98), Baltimore snaps its next play with the clock running and about three seconds on the clock. When Luke Willson drops Robert Griffin III’s pass, the clock has run out.

Nearly 20 seconds expired between the end of 2nd down and RGIII trying to throw to Willson thanks to Steelers not getting off the pile, which in turn expired the clock…no delay of game #BALvsPIT

As the second half got underway, the broadcast team asked their rules analyst, former NFL official Terry McAuley, what he thought. McAuley said that the officials should have flagged Pittsburgh for delay of game. It was obvious even when it was happening that Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh wasn’t happy about the situation, as he can be seen on the broadcast gesturing on the sideline for a flag. Afterward, Harbaugh voiced his displeasure to the media.

“We knew we had enough time to run the two plays we wanted to run; the run, we hoped it would score,” Harbaugh said, according to the Baltimore Sun. “If it didn’t, we had a quick play pass that would be operated quick. That would be a quick throw, so we’d have time for timeout if that was incomplete. I just feel like if you’re laying on the ground like that, you’re either injured, or it’s delay of game. So, that’s [a] pretty clear cut-type of a deal, and that’s how we felt about it.”

Robert Griffin III, who started for Baltimore at quarterback with Lamar Jackson on the COVID-19/reserve list, echoed Harbaugh’s comments when he spoke after the game. They both made clear that the reason the Ravens ran on second-and-goal was because they already had the next play called, a pass, that could be executed quickly if the run failed. While Baltimore eventually got the play off, that script likely expected the pass to happen earlier so that if it fell incomplete, the worst that would happen would be a Justin Tucker chip shot.

If a delay of game had been called, the clock would have stopped, and the refs would have put Baltimore half the distance to the goal (a small distance, in this case). Instead, the Ravens went into the half trailing 12-7 and lost by that same five-point margin. Maybe it all would’ve been different if Wilson hadn’t dropped the touchdown, but there’s also no telling what would’ve happened if Baltimore got to run one more (seemingly deserved) play.

“The problem was the clock was running down as they were just laying on top of our guys, not letting them get up. So, we got the play off,” Griffin told media. “We had a plan to run that second play, and it was wide open. So, we just didn’t finish. We just didn’t finish the execution of it; I put that on me. I could’ve thrown a better ball and made it easier. At the end of the day, hindsight is 20/20. In that moment, we had two plays called. We knew what we were going to do, and we got them both run. We just didn’t execute them.”