Rapper G Herbo Charged With Using Stolen ID's For Flights, Vacations & Designer Puppies!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
10

Chicago rapper G Herbo has been indicted on charges of using stolen credit cards to charter private jets, rent exotic cars and a villa in Jamaica, and buy designer puppies.

Five other men have also been charged in connection with the alleged crimes.

The indictment was issued by a grand jury on Oct. 15 in U.S. District Court in Massachusetts. The indictment was not unsealed until this week, according to CBS News.

