Rapper G Herbo Charged With Using Stolen ID’s For Flights, Vacations & Designer Puppies!!

Chicago rapper G Herbo has been indicted on charges of using stolen credit cards to charter private jets, rent exotic cars and a villa in Jamaica, and buy designer puppies.

Five other men have also been charged in connection with the alleged crimes.

The indictment was issued by a grand jury on Oct. 15 in U.S. District Court in Massachusetts. The indictment was not unsealed until this week, according to CBS News.

G Herbo, real name Herbert Wright III, and his crew — Antonio Strong, Joseph Williams, Stephen Hayes Jr., Demario Sorrells, and Terrence Bender — are accused of using the stolen credit card information for private jet and yacht charters, exotic car rentals, luxury hotel and vacation rentals, designer puppies, private chef and security guard services, limousine and chauffeur searches, commercial airline flights, consumer good, and meals.

The indictment claims that the men got their hands on the credit cardholder’s names, addresses, payment card account numbers, security codes, and expiration dates — and that they were obtained from the dark web.

All men were charged with wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft.