Ranveer Singh wishes December brings joy and positivity



Ranveer Singh is without doubt one of the coolest and most versatile actors in the industry today. He has completed 10 years in the film industry and has cemented his position as an actor par excellence. Ranveer has had a glorious journey at the movies so far and it only seems to be getting better with each movie he signs. Ranveer has already begun shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, which is a reworking of Shakespeare’s Comedy Of Errors.



The star took to Instagram late last night to give a glimpse himself unwinding with some wine. He shared a picture of himself with a glass of wine and wrote. “#Decemebering. May this festive month bring us all joy and positivity, cheers!” With the last month of the eventful year kicking in, we hope the same Ranveer!