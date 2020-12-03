Rajnikanth To Launch His Own Political Party Next Year

Rajnikanth is one of the biggest stars in the country and there’s no denying the fact. While the actor has always stepped forward to help people in need, he’s decided to take his desire to help to a whole new level.

Taking to social media, Rajnikanth made a massive revelation that he’s all set to launch his very own political party next year. The actor wrote, “We will surely win the assembly polls and give honest, transparent, corruption-free, spiritual politics without caste and creed. A wonder and miracle will definitely happen.” His caption for the post read, “Party launch in January, Announcement of December 31st.” Take a look at his tweet below.

#Rajnikanth plans to take part in the next Tamil Nadu elections.



à®ÂÂÂÂà®©à®µà®°à®¿à®¯à®¿à®²à¯ÂÂÂÂ à®ÂÂÂÂà®ÂÂÂÂà¯ÂÂÂÂà®ÂÂÂÂà®¿à®¤à¯ÂÂÂÂ à®¤à¯ÂÂÂÂà®µà®ÂÂÂÂà¯ÂÂÂÂà®ÂÂÂÂà®®à¯ÂÂÂÂ,

à®ÂÂÂÂà®¿à®ÂÂÂÂà®®à¯ÂÂÂÂà®ªà®°à¯ÂÂÂÂ 31à®²à¯ÂÂÂÂ à®¤à¯ÂÂÂÂà®¤à®¿ à®ÂÂÂÂ à®±à®¿à®µà®¿à®ªà¯ÂÂÂÂà®ªà¯ÂÂÂÂ. #à®®à®¾à®¤à¯ÂÂÂÂà®¤à¯ÂÂÂÂà®µà¯ÂÂÂÂà®®à¯ÂÂÂÂ_à®ÂÂÂÂà®²à¯ÂÂÂÂà®²à®¾à®¤à¯ÂÂÂÂà®¤à¯ÂÂÂÂà®¯à¯ÂÂÂÂà®®à¯ÂÂÂÂ_à®®à®¾à®¤à¯ÂÂÂÂà®¤à¯ÂÂÂÂà®µà¯ÂÂÂÂà®®à¯ÂÂÂÂ#à®ÂÂÂÂà®ªà¯ÂÂÂÂà®ªà¯ÂÂÂÂ_à®ÂÂÂÂà®²à¯ÂÂÂÂà®²à¯ÂÂÂÂà®©à¯ÂÂÂÂà®©à®¾_à®ÂÂÂÂà®ªà¯ÂÂÂÂà®ªà®µà¯ÂÂÂÂà®®à¯ÂÂÂÂ_à®ÂÂÂÂà®²à¯ÂÂÂÂà®² ðÂÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ» pic.twitter.com/9tqdnIJEml

— Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) December 3, 2020

Well, we wish Rajnikanth the very best of luck for his new chapter in life and we hope that he tastes success in his new endeavor as well.