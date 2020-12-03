QuestCap Announces AGM Results

TORONTO, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — QuestCap Inc. (“QuestCap” or the “Company”) (NEO:QSC)reports, in accordance with the policies of the NEO Exchange, that the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated November 2, 2020 for the 2020 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of the Company (the “Meeting”) were elected as directors of the Company. 21.02% of all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company were represented at the Meeting.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting on December 3, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario are set out below.

Election of Directors

The shareholders approved the election as directors of the persons listed below, based on the following vote.

Board of Director Nominees % Votes For % Votes Withheld Doug Sommerville 99.848% 0.152% Daniyal Baizak 94.973% 5.027% Wen Ye 94.601% 5.399% Danny Callow 94.947% 5.053%

Shareholders at the annual meeting also approved the appointment of the Company’s auditors, McGovern Hurley LLP, the re-approval of the Corporation’s rolling stock option plan, the name change of the Corporation to Medi-Volve Inc. (or such other name as the board of directors may determine and that is acceptable to the NEO Exchange and applicable regulatory authorities), and the change of registered office of the Corporation from the Province of Quebec to the Province of Ontario.

Stock Option Grant

In addition, the Company has granted a total of 3,380,000 stock options to various officers, directors and consultants of the Company pursuant to the Company’s stock option plan. The options vest immediately and may be exercised at a price of $0.16 per option for a period of five years from the date of grant. The grant of options also remains subject to the approval of the NEO Exchange.

QuestCap’s board of directors would like to express its gratitude to its shareholders for their continued support.

About QuestCap Inc.

QuestCap seeks out disruptive technologies, ground-breaking innovations, and exclusive partnerships to help combat COVID-19 and generate remarkable risk-adjusted returns for investors. Specifically, QuestCap offers investors a diversified investment in the COVID-19 medical space across three areas: prevention, detection, and treatment.

For additional information, please contact:

Doug Sommerville, CEO

[email protected]

For enquiries please contact:

Evan Veryard

[email protected]

For media enquiries please contact:

Veronica Welch

[email protected]

+1-508-643-8000

