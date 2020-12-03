Protesters air Amazon gripes outside Jeff Bezos’ NYC apartment block

A small group of protesters gather outside the New York apartment building of Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos.

They demanded better pay and protection for Amazon workers and accused the retail giant of profiting from the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re very concerned about the lack of protections that he has not given to workers,” said Maritza Silva-Farrell, executive director of the Alliance for a Greater New York.

“Very recently, we have heard that almost 19,000 to 20,000 workers have contracted COVID.

Workers have been organising across the country and across the globe, asking for protections and safety in the workplace.”

“Even though it’s my day off, I’m sore from lifting the boxes, I’m sore from having to stand on my feet for about 10 hours a day,” said Amazon worker Dakar Omari Wallace. ” And like I said, we need better pay. We need better protection. And we need to make sure that people aren’t being taken advantage of.”