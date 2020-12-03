protected great white shark killed south australia

The Department of Primary Industries has now launched an investigation.

“With the assistance of locals, the shark was located and retrieved for forensic examination as part of an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the possible cause of death,” a department spokesman said.

Great whites are protected species in Australian waters.

People who catch, keep, buy, sell, possess or harm them face fines of up to $10,000.

Point Lowly, on the Upper Spencer Gulf, has abundant sea life and is a popular diving and snorkelling area.