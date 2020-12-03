Pretty Ricky’s Spectacular Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting Disney World Worker !!

Pretty Ricky’s Spectacular Blue Smith was arrested Monday after allegedly assaulted a Walt Disney World employee who asked him to stop joking about COVID-19.

Spectacular was visiting the resort’s Animal Kingdom theme park when he walked past a Disney World employee and pretended to sneeze, and said “coronavirus.”

The staffer told him that his joke was not funny, but according to PEOPLE, the singer then responded, “I thought it was.”

“Then you’ll think it’s hilarious, if I asked you to step out of the line,” the employee responded. Spectacular refused. They argued, and the singer then allegedly “turned and punched him on his right side jaw and right temple area,” according to the affidavit.

The employee fell and told the cops that he “was in shock and thought he might’ve lost consciousness.” He was taken to Horizon West Hospital and diagnosed with a concussion.

He was arrested on a charge of misdemeanor battery and with a bond set at $500.

The singer broke his silence via Instagram Story. He says there are always two sides to a story.

“The media will put out a one sided story even without facts, because they enjoy demonizing our culture and bring us down. It’s sad,” he wrote. “There’s 2 sides to every story and since this story is bigger than me and the color of my skin, I’ll wait till my attorney gives the green light. Thanks for your support. Love… Ps: Y’all know my character.”