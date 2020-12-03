Pretty Ricky’s Spectacular Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting Disney World Worker !!

Pretty Ricky’s Spectacular Blue Smith was arrested Monday after allegedly assaulted a Walt Disney World employee who asked him to stop joking about COVID-19.

Spectacular was visiting the resort’s Animal Kingdom theme park when he walked past a Disney World employee and pretended to sneeze, and said “coronavirus.” 

The staffer told him that his joke was not funny, but according to PEOPLE, the singer then responded, “I thought it was.”

