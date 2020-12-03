Police searching for suspect who allegedly stole Christmas trees in Raynham

A Raynham garden center is hoping authorities will be able to capture a suspect who allegedly stole Christmas trees, wreaths, and money, and caused damages resulting in a loss of about $10,000 early Monday.

After remaining closed for the day on Monday to “put our store back together,” Garden Patch shared surveillance video footage of the alleged heist.

Just after midnight on Monday, the video shows someone climbing a chain-link fence at the business. The person, who appears to be wearing a hooded sweatshirt, hat and backpack, clambers over the fence and then appears to jump or fall into what looks like a couple of Christmas trees leaning against the fence. The individual then grabs one of the trees and appears to hoist it over the enclosure.

Garden Patch co-owner Jeff Sanson told The Enterprise that the alleged thief was in the store for about an hour and, along with taking a few trees, between 50 and 70 wreaths, and ornaments, they also damaged the store’s registers and took money. The suspect also allegedly took a sledgehammer to the store’s surveillance camera. The video footage posted by the store on social media was extracted by police.

“We think that either it was a customer who cased us out and watched us for a day or so or it was random,” Sanson told the paper. “Hopefully it was random and we weren’t truly cased out.”

Raynham police had no further information, including on if they have a suspect, according to the department on Wednesday afternoon.