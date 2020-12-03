PlayStation Store leak points to God of War’s Kratos coming to Fortnite

God of War protagonist Kratos could soon be coming to Fortnite.

As first reported by Fortnite leaker @HYPEX, a PlayStation Store listing notes that the PlayStation icon is making his way to the massively popular battle royale game. A specific date wasn’t provided, but it certainly seems credible because it comes from PlayStation itself. The image shows Kratos in his outfit from the 2018 game, which he’ll presumably also wear in next year’s untitled sequel.

Kratos will be a skin soon! (Reposted for a better image) pic.twitter.com/S6lgYMcGJR — HYPEX (@HYPEX) December 2, 2020

On top of that, while Sony hasn’t publicly confirmed Kratos, specifically, a Fortnite teaser posted to the official PlayStation account seems to describe none other than the God of War himself.

Voiced by Agent Jones (Troy Baker, The Last of Us‘ Joel), the teaser features a bit of dialogue that specifically points to Kratos, noting that there’s an incoming character who has “literally vanquished multiple gods with his bare hands in a fit of uncontrollable rage.”

Incoming audio transmission from @FortniteGame 🔊 pic.twitter.com/SdpmU7OmkM — PlayStation (@PlayStation) December 2, 2020

The idea of this transmission is that it comes in the aftermath of Fortnite‘s big Season 5 Marvel’s Galactus ‘Devourer of Worlds’ event, which saw players teaming up to take on the cosmic supervillain. After this event, a ‘Zero Point’ was opened that called forth Hunters from various universes, including The Mandalorian‘s titular character and ‘The Child’ (Baby Yoda). This ‘Season 5 Chapter 2’ premise definitely seems like a prime opportunity to introduce Kratos.

Overall, he would be a particularly notable addition to Fortnite as he’d presumably be the game’s first platform-exclusive character, given that PlayStation owns him. While Fortnite is no stranger to guest characters, such as DC’s Batman, Disney’s Thanos, Avengers and The Mandalorian or Lionsgate’s John Wick, these crossover events were available in Fortnite on every platform.

With Kratos expected to be exclusive to PlayStation 4 and 5 versions of Fortnite, it remains to be seen whether other platforms will get their own guest characters. Discussion about this has already run rampant on social media, such as in a Twitter thread from Kinda Funny’s Greg Miller, who called for Metroid‘s Samus to come to the Switch version of Fortnite and Halo‘s Master Chief on the Xbox One/Series X and S versions.

Game Awards Prediction: Kratos Chief Samus in #Fortnite. pic.twitter.com/LFgpDeJKvk — Greg Miller (@GameOverGreggy) December 2, 2020

This would be something similar to what Namco did with Soul Calibur II. While the game was fundamentally the same across all platforms, the GameCube had The Legend of Zelda‘s Link as an exclusive character, while the PS2 nabbed Tekken‘s Heihachi and Xbox snagged Image Comics’ Spawn.

This also isn’t the first time that Kratos was a licensed guest character in another game, as the God of War also appeared in the PlayStation 3 and Vita versions of Mortal Kombat (2011) and Soul Calibur: Broken Destiny on the PSP, among other titles.

In any case, as Miller suggests, we could get more details on Kratos and/or other new Fortnite guest characters at The Game Awards. Produced by Canadian journalist Geoff Keighley, the big event will take place on Thursday, December 10th.