Photos: Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi return post shooting in Alibaug

Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and newbie Dhairya Karwa star together in Shakun Batra’s next. The film is a take on modern relationships and the audience is already excited to watch this cast on the big screen. The cast shot for the film in Goa and then moved to Mumbai, however, since the past few days they have been shooting for the film in Alibaug. They ferry to Alibaug in the morning and return back to the bay by the evening.

Today too they were snapped together leaving for Alibaug in the morning and now Deepika and Siddhant were clicked as they returned to Mumbai in the evening. Deepika and Siddhant were clicked as they came out of the speedboat and walked towards the exit amidst media frenzy. Check out the pictures below…