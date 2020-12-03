Photos: Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi snapped leaving for Alibaug

Actors Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Deepika Padukone and newbie Dhairya Karwa have been shooting for Shakun Batra’s next film for months now. The cast first began with the shoot in Goa, then shifted to Mumbai and now they are ferrying to Alibaug to shoot for the film every day. Today, we snapped Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chatuvedi as they headed to Alibaug on a speedboat.



The duo seemed engrossed in conversation as they sat on the boat and headed out for a beautiful journey on a pleasant morning in Mumbai. While Ananya opted for a pair of white pants, a powder pink top and a denim jacket, Siddhant looked smart in a sky blue T-shirt and off-white lowers. Check out the pictures below…